In a significant gesture marking the 135th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Assam government has officially renamed the historic Chabipul Chariali in Guwahati as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chowk. The announcement was made by Assam’s Public Health Engineering Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah, during a commemorative event held on April 14.

The renaming serves as a symbolic tribute to Dr. Ambedkar—renowned as the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a lifelong advocate for equality, liberty, and social justice. Minister Mallabaruah unveiled the new nameplate at a public gathering, aligning the event with nationwide celebrations of Ambedkar Jayanti, which was observed across India.

Celebrated annually on April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti is more than a birth anniversary—it is a nationwide reaffirmation of the democratic ideals Dr. Ambedkar stood for. States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh witnessed large-scale processions, cultural programs, and tributes in his honor.

The day is recognized as a gazetted national holiday, prompting closures across a wide range of institutions. Government offices, public and private sector banks, post offices, law courts, schools, and even the stock market remained shut in observance.

The Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar confirmed suspended banking operations in cities such as Guwahati, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Lucknow, among others. However, digital banking platforms—including internet banking, mobile apps, and WhatsApp-based services—remained operational, ensuring customers retained uninterrupted access to financial services.

Meanwhile, private businesses and essential services continued to function normally in most states. In a few regions, including Delhi, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh, banking institutions remained open despite the holiday.

By renaming a prominent city landmark after Dr. Ambedkar, Guwahati has joined the national tribute in a tangible and enduring manner. The decision ensures that his legacy is integrated into the city’s daily life—be it through navigation, civic identity, or collective memory.