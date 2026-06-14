Guwahati's Green Bus drivers must display licences on windshields; violators to face action

To improve accountability and traffic discipline among public transport operators, authorities have made it mandatory for Green Bus drivers in Guwahati to prominently display their driving licences on the vehicle windshield.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Jayanta Sarathi Bora, said the introduction of the Green Bus service had initially led to significant traffic management challenges, with many drivers failing to adhere to traffic regulations.

"Since these are government-operated vehicles, merely taking action against the vehicles themselves was not an effective solution," Bora said.

To address the issue, the Traffic Police raised the matter before the District Road Safety Committee headed by the District Commissioner. Following discussions, it was decided that every Green Bus driver must display his or her driving licence on the windshield for easy identification.

Bora explained that whenever a traffic violation is detected, police personnel photograph the displayed licence and forward the details to the concerned authorities in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) or Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC). Departmental action is then initiated against the driver concerned.

According to the Traffic Police, the measure has significantly improved accountability among Green Bus drivers and forms part of broader efforts to strengthen road safety and enforce traffic discipline across Guwahati.

Authorities have warned that police and ASTC officials will continue monitoring compliance, and strict action will be taken against drivers found violating traffic rules.