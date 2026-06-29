Guwahati's Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital to become 800-bed super-speciality facility

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 29 reviewed the progress of the Rs 1,000-crore redevelopment project of Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in Guwahati, which aims to transform the healthcare facility into a state-of-the-art hospital.

Under the ambitious project, the hospital will be upgraded into an 800-bed facility, with provisions to expand its capacity to accommodate up to 1,200 patients in the future.

Sharing an update after inspecting the ongoing works, the Chief Minister said the upgraded hospital will significantly strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the state and help reduce the patient burden on Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The redevelopment is expected to provide modern medical infrastructure, improved patient care facilities and enhanced treatment capacity, enabling the hospital to cater to the growing healthcare needs of Guwahati and other parts of Assam.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of timely completion of the project to ensure world-class healthcare services become available to the public at the earliest.