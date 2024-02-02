Guwahati's Nehru Stadium will soon receive a major facelift and will be upgraded to a FIFA Olympic level football ground. This was revealed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press meet today.

Speaking on the project, CM Sarma said that the government is looking forward to upgrading the Nehru Stadium to a FIFA Olympic football ground at a cost of Rs 831 crore. It was also stated that the proposed sports complex would be the largest of its kind in entire eastern India.

"We want to upgrade the Nehru Stadium to the standard of a FIFA Olympic football ground. There will be a main football ground and a trial football field. This will cost Rs 831 crore. This will be the biggest sports complex in entire eastern India. There has never been such a huge sports complex. All the offices of the sports associations of Assam will be there. I am deliberately using the word eastern India and not only Northeast. It will be the best among Bengal, Odisha, Bihar Jharkhand... this will be the next sports complex," said the Assam CM.

The ambitious project is part of the development projects, the foundation stone of which would be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Assam on February 4.

On the same vein, CM Sarma also stated that a multi facility sports complex in Chandrapur for the purpose of holding the National Games.

"For the purpose of holding National Games, there will be a multi facility sports complex in Chandrapur. The Prime Minister will be laying the foundation stone for that," said CM Sarma.

The said projects are part of the development projects whose foundation stones would be laid by PM Modi during his visit to Assam on February 4. The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore in Guwahati.