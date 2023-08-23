"Nobody can choose music as a profession, it chooses you," this is how child prodigy Gyaan Bhuyan described his journey into the elite Royal College of Music (RCM) in London.

Hailing from a cultural family of Guwahati, the 19-year-old boy is one of the rare students from the Indian music tradition getting a chance to study at one of the world's great conservatoires.

Having a gifted baritone voice, this Western classical singer is in the second year of the Bachelor of Music and plans to join the Master's programme thereafter.

Bhuyan joined the RCM after completing his class 12 at a private school in Guwahati. He is one of the rare Indian talents, and first, after several years, getting a coveted spot at the prestigious institute.



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Talking about his journey in the field of music and eventually into the RCM, Bhuyan quoted Russian-American cellist Gregor Piatigorsky's words, "Nobody can choose music as a profession, it chooses you", the music prodigy said.

Talking about his son's musical journey, theatre personality Sattyakee D'Com Bhuyan said Gyaan started singing at the tender age of seven seeing his mother, who is a choir singer.

"His association with the Christ Church Guwahati Choir paved the way for his awe-inspiring ascent. From his initial role as a choir boy soprano to his current prowess as a lyric baritone, Gyaan's dedication and passion for music have consistently shone through," he added.