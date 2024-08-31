The laboratory of the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) in Guwahati has become the first textile laboratory in the Northeast to get NABL accreditation.

According to a statement, the laboratory under the ministry of DoNER achieved the distinction.

The statement stated, “Previously, weavers and producers had to send their products to Kolkata for testing due to the lack of such a facility in the region. The establishment of this state-of-the-art testing lab in Guwahati, Assam marks a significant change, offering local weavers and manufacturers immediate access to high-quality testing services.”

Furthermore, it informed that NABL-accreditation provides a ready means for customers to find reliable testing and enhances customer confidence in accepting testing/calibration reports issued by accredited laboratories.