Hagrama Mohilary attends iftar in Assam's Chirang, criticises Dipen Boro ahead of BTC polls

Hagrama Mohilary, chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and leader of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), attended an iftar gathering at Bortola Jame Masjid/Idgah Field in Kajalgaon under Chirang district of Assam on Sunday, March 15. Hundreds of people observing the Ramadan fast participated in the gathering, where prayers were offered for the welfare of humanity.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohilary said he had attended a similar iftar gathering in Gossaigaon the previous day and prayed for unity, peace and development among communities. He said maintaining harmony is essential so that people can work together for progress.

Referring to the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council elections, Mohilary said the polls would be conducted peacefully following the announcement of the election schedule. He added that his party is preparing extensively for the elections and will soon release its first list of candidates.

Mohilary also stated that the party plans to contest in 15 constituencies as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

During his address, Mohilary sharply criticised Dipen Boro, the former president of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and now a leader of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). He alleged that Boro had done nothing significant except dismantling the BTC secretariat, and questioned his contributions to the region.