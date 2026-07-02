Hagrama Mohilary slams Pramod Boro, alleges gaps in BTR Accord implementation, recruitment irregularities

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary on Thursday, July 2, criticised former Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Pramod Boro, alleging shortcomings in the implementation of the BTR Accord, inadequate financial provisions following the expansion of the region, and irregularities in recruitment during the previous administration.

Addressing journalists after a review meeting of the Public Works Department (PWD), Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department and the Urban Development Department at the BTC Secretariat ahead of the Assam government's Budget Session, Mohilary said the territorial jurisdiction of the BTR had been expanded through the inclusion of Bodo-inhabited areas from the districts of Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang and Nalbari.

He said that despite the increase in both geographical area and population, the financial allocation to the BTR had not been revised accordingly. According to Mohilary, the annual budget of the BTC is determined on the basis of its population, and the expansion of the council's jurisdiction should have been accompanied by a corresponding increase in budgetary allocation.

He alleged that the framers of the BTR Accord had failed to adequately address this aspect, resulting in financial constraints for the present BTC administration.

Mohilary stated that the absence of enhanced funding despite the expanded jurisdiction has created several administrative and developmental challenges for the council.

The BTC chief also alleged that appointments were made irregularly during Pramod Boro's tenure in exchange for money. He said the matter is currently under review, without elaborating further.

The remarks come ahead of the Assam government's Budget Session, with the BTC administration reviewing the functioning of key infrastructure and development departments.