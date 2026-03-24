Hagrama Mohilary's wife declares 30+ vehicles, 30+ bank accounts, Rs 31.69 lakh cash in hand in massive poll affidavit

Sewli Mohilary, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) candidate from the Kokrajhar (ST) constituency, has declared total assets worth approximately Rs 23.53 crore, along with liabilities exceeding Rs 9.12 crore, according to her nomination affidavit filed for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

The affidavit reveals that Mohilary, a businesswoman and social worker, holds movable assets valued at Rs 30.51 crore, while her spouse, senior BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary, has movable assets worth Rs 3.66 crore. Her immovable assets are estimated at around Rs 23.53 crore at current market value, with her spouse holding properties valued at Rs 5.49 crore.

A significant portion of her wealth is spread across extensive land holdings in Kokrajhar, Baksa, and Chirang districts, along with multiple commercial properties, including buildings and land parcels in Kokrajhar town and adjoining areas. The affidavit also lists a wide portfolio of financial investments, including bank deposits, fixed deposits, mutual funds, insurance policies, and postal savings instruments.

Mohilary has declared cash in hand of Rs 31.69 lakh, while her spouse holds Rs 5.55 lakh. Her investments include over Rs 1.11 crore in Kisan Vikas Patra and Rs 29.34 lakh in insurance policies, along with Rs 40 lakh in private lending. She also owns gold jewellery weighing approximately 220 grams valued at Rs 32.5 lakh.

The affidavit highlights an extensive fleet of vehicles and heavy machinery linked to her business interests, including multiple trucks, tippers, tractors, construction equipment, and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Additional assets include plant and machinery valued at over Rs 12.59 crore and a fishery business worth Rs 19.74 lakh.

On the liabilities side, Mohilary has declared loans amounting to Rs 9.12 crore from banks and financial institutions, primarily from UCO Bank, along with vehicle loans and other borrowings. Her spouse has liabilities of Rs 1.13 crore. She has also listed additional private borrowings from individuals and entities.

In terms of income, Mohilary reported earnings exceeding Rs 9.33 crore for FY 2024–25, while her spouse declared an income of Rs 62.89 lakh.

The affidavit further states that Mohilary has no pending criminal cases or convictions. Academically, she holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Pune.

With a vast asset base, business interests, and strong political backing, Mohilary enters the electoral fray in Kokrajhar as a key contender, making her financial disclosures one of the most significant among candidates in the region.