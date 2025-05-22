Haibargaon Railway Station in Assam’s Nagaon district was formally inaugurated on Thursday by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, following a nationwide virtual launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The station’s redevelopment marks a key milestone in the rollout of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), making it the first of 50 selected stations in Assam to be opened under the initiative.

With an investment of approximately Rs 15.85 crore, the revamped station features modern passenger amenities, enhanced accessibility, and improved infrastructure aimed at delivering a better travel experience. Haibargaon is one of 103 railway stations across the country that were inaugurated as part of this phase of the ABSS, which targets long-term transformation of Indian Railways’ infrastructure.

This development holds strategic significance, especially for the Northeast. The choice of Haibargaon as the state’s first station under the scheme underlines the government’s focus on integrating the region more deeply with the national transport network. The move is expected to improve connectivity, drive local development, and signal the start of a broader infrastructure overhaul in the state.

The Northeast Frontier Railway, under whose jurisdiction the station falls, sees this as a crucial step in delivering on the government’s commitment to modernising rail services and boosting regional growth. The remaining 49 stations in Assam earmarked for redevelopment under ABSS are expected to follow a similar model of passenger-focused upgrades.

Officials at the event highlighted that the station's redesign also includes local cultural elements, aligning infrastructure development with regional identity.