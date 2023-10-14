Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 14 made a resounding statement on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, firmly condemning any support for the Hamas organization. CM Sarma declared Hamas a terrorist organization and stressed that India remains committed to combating terrorism both domestically and internationally.

Sarma expressed his deep concern for the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, stating that Hamas' violent actions undermine peace and stability in the region. "Hamas is a terrorist organization, and our country is staunchly against terrorism, both within our borders and on a global scale. India has been a victim of terrorism, and we empathize with all nations affected by these acts," Sarma declared.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Assam Chief Minister warned against supporting or sympathizing with Hamas. "Whoever speaks in favor of Hamas is not a well-wisher of our country. We must stand united against those who support or glorify terrorist organizations," Sarma said, underlining the importance of a collective front against terrorism.

Sarma also took a swipe at congress leader Rahul Gandhi, noting, "Rahul Gandhi lives half of the year abroad and half of the year as a guest in the country."

CM Sarma also commented on the opposition alliance, asserting that it is "anti-BJP by its name but actually they are against the 'Sanatan Dharma'." Sarma expressed his concern that even if the opposition alliance secures just a few seats, it could pose a threat to the core principles of 'Sanatan Dharma' – the eternal, unchanging nature of Indian culture and values.