Hamas supporters are supporters of terrorism, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has labeled supporters of Hamas as backers of terrorism.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 14 made a resounding statement on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, firmly condemning any support for the Hamas organization. CM Sarma declared Hamas a terrorist organization and stressed that India remains committed to combating terrorism both domestically and internationally.
Sarma expressed his deep concern for the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, stating that Hamas' violent actions undermine peace and stability in the region. "Hamas is a terrorist organization, and our country is staunchly against terrorism, both within our borders and on a global scale. India has been a victim of terrorism, and we empathize with all nations affected by these acts," Sarma declared.
In a strongly-worded statement, the Assam Chief Minister warned against supporting or sympathizing with Hamas. "Whoever speaks in favor of Hamas is not a well-wisher of our country. We must stand united against those who support or glorify terrorist organizations," Sarma said, underlining the importance of a collective front against terrorism.
Sarma also took a swipe at congress leader Rahul Gandhi, noting, "Rahul Gandhi lives half of the year abroad and half of the year as a guest in the country."
CM Sarma also commented on the opposition alliance, asserting that it is "anti-BJP by its name but actually they are against the 'Sanatan Dharma'." Sarma expressed his concern that even if the opposition alliance secures just a few seats, it could pose a threat to the core principles of 'Sanatan Dharma' – the eternal, unchanging nature of Indian culture and values.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today