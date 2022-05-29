TAMULPUR: A burglary took place in a mobile phone shop on Friday night at Dimilapar Chowk adjacent to the district headquarters in Tamulpur.

Thieves broke into the mobile shop (Chakraborty Enterprise) at night by making a hole in the back wall of the shop.

Several mobile handsets and accessories, including cash, were looted.

The owner of the shop, Mithun Chakraborty, opened the shop this morning and witnessed the shop in a ransacked condition.

The thieves broke the cash box and looted around Rs. 2.50 lakh in cash including mobile handsets worth Rs. 1.5 lakh.

A team of Tamulpur police reached the location and started an investigation.

Several thefts have also been reported at Dimilapar Chowk, according to locals.

Meanwhile, the locals have urged police to catch the culprits and punish them accordingly.