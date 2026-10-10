‘Happy that Not a Hero is finding its way across the world’: Rima Das’ film makes Asian premiere at Busan

Assamese filmmaker Rima Das’ latest film, Not a Hero, had its Asian premiere at the 31st Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, in the festival’s ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ section.

Rima Das presented the film at the premiere alongside lead actors Bhuman Bhargav Das and Sukanya Boruah, co-producers Fran Borgia and Chippy Babu, and executive producer and director of photography Aditya Varma.

Told from the perspective of a 12-year-old boy, Not a Hero explores childhood, freedom and discovery against the backdrop of an urban-rural landscape. The coming-of-age drama follows a boy who is sent away from the comforts of city life to his ancestral village, where he encounters a distant aunt, befriends a horse and joins local children on adventures. Through these experiences, he discovers the joys of life away from digital distractions and a courage he never knew he possessed.

“It’s always special to bring a film to a new audience and see how they connect with it. It’s lovely to be back in Busan and experience this wonderful festival, its incredible audience, volunteers, and team. I’m happy that Not A Hero is finding its way to audiences in different parts of the world, and grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey,” Das said.

The Busan premiere marks another milestone in the film’s international journey. Not a Hero had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2026, where it competed in the Generation Kplus section and received a Crystal Bear Special Mention from the Children’s Jury.

The film also recently won the Best Indie Film Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026, following its Australian premiere at the festival.

Known for her distinctive storytelling and sensitive portrayal of everyday life and human relationships, Rima Das is a two-time National Award-winning filmmaker. Her acclaimed films, including Village Rockstars, Bulbul Can Sing, Tora’s Husband and Village Rockstars 2, have screened at more than 150 prestigious film festivals worldwide and collectively won over 75 awards.

Not a Hero is produced by Flying River Films in association with Akanga Film Asia and TrainTripper Films. Paris-based MMM Sales handles the film’s worldwide sales.Rima Das’ ‘Not a Hero’ Premieres at Busan International Film Festival

Mumbai, October 10: Assamese filmmaker Rima Das’ latest film, Not a Hero, had its Asian premiere at the 31st Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, in the festival’s ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ section.

Rima Das presented the film at the premiere alongside lead actors Bhuman Bhargav Das and Sukanya Boruah, co-producers Fran Borgia and Chippy Babu, and executive producer and director of photography Aditya Varma.

Told from the perspective of a 12-year-old boy, Not a Hero explores childhood, freedom and discovery against the backdrop of an urban-rural landscape. The coming-of-age drama follows a boy who is sent away from the comforts of city life to his ancestral village, where he encounters a distant aunt, befriends a horse and joins local children on adventures. Through these experiences, he discovers the joys of life away from digital distractions and a courage he never knew he possessed.

“It’s always special to bring a film to a new audience and see how they connect with it. It’s lovely to be back in Busan and experience this wonderful festival, its incredible audience, volunteers, and team. I’m happy that Not A Hero is finding its way to audiences in different parts of the world, and grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey,” Das said.

The Busan premiere marks another milestone in the film’s international journey. Not a Hero had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2026, where it competed in the Generation Kplus section and received a Crystal Bear Special Mention from the Children’s Jury.

The film also recently won the Best Indie Film Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026, following its Australian premiere at the festival.

Known for her distinctive storytelling and sensitive portrayal of everyday life and human relationships, Rima Das is a two-time National Award-winning filmmaker. Her acclaimed films, including Village Rockstars, Bulbul Can Sing, Tora’s Husband and Village Rockstars 2, have screened at more than 150 prestigious film festivals worldwide and collectively won over 75 awards.

Not a Hero is produced by Flying River Films in association with Akanga Film Asia and TrainTripper Films. Paris-based MMM Sales handles the film’s worldwide sales.



