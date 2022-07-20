While attending an event at Udalguri on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the people of the state to hoist the national flag at their respective residences rather than apply for inclusion of names in the National Register of Citizens to prove one’s patriotism towards the nation.

Speaking at the public event, CM Sarma appealed to all residents to hoist the tricolor between August 13 and 15 in their houses in order to prove that they are the true sons of Bharat Mata.

"This year, hoist the tricolour in your homes between August 13 and 15. Submitting an application to the NRC claiming citizenship in India is not enough to prove one’s patriotism. You must display the tricolour to demonstrate that you are indeed Bharat Mata's true sons,’’ said CM Sarma.

By mentioning that tricolor holds the true credibility to one’s citizenship of this country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has dismissed the Supreme Court monitored NRC process that cost the ex-chequer Rs 1,607.67 crore.

His statement of NRC holding no true credit to proof one’s citizenship, is in itself problematic as the entire process which started way back in 2013 following a Supreme Court order, with the state’s nearly 33 million people having to prove that they were Indian nationals prior to March 24, 1971, has stood as a mere failed step on the part of the government.

Reacting to CM Sarma’s statement on flag hoisting, Aabhijeet Sharma, President of Assam Public Works Department (APW) speaking exclusively to India Today NE said, “There was a time when APW would appeal to the people to hoist the tricolor in every nook and corner of the city. We would visit every household, carry out rallies, and appeal to the residents to hoist the tricolor on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day. We see people nowadays stepping out of their homes, hoisting the flag in the neighbourhood, roadways, etc, which is a good sign. So we are actually welcoming the CM’s statement that he made at Udalguri yesterday.’’

"But when he was in the Congress party, during Tarun Gogoi’s chief ministerialship, an incident in Udalguri hit the headlines wherein a Pakistani flag was hoisted there and then he named it as the Eid flag. By naming the flag as Pakistani flag and not Eid flag then itself, then we wouldn’t be facing the present scenario. Times have changed but this flag hoisting initiative was already undertaken by APW earlier and people are now stepping out of their homes to hoist the tricolor. Anyways, thanks to the Chief Minister, for taking this initiative and furthering the patriotic fervor among the citizens. But again a question mark thus arise on the Udalguri incident when the Pakistani flag was hoisted,’’ adds Aabhijeet Sharma.

The Chief Minister announced this initiative to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its Independence, under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’campaign where the Centre has urged all states and union territories to promote the campaign.

Over 100 crore people will participate in the campaign to recommit themselves to serving the country, according to the Home Ministry. According to the statement from the Home Ministry, the campaign will significantly aid in fostering a fresh sense of patriotism among the populace.

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