At a time when the entire country was draped in the hues of India’s 76th Independence Day celebrations, a group of students in Dhubri have courted controversy after they were found commemorating the occasion by performing rain dance under the National Flag.

The students, who belong to Super 40 hostel of Badruddin Ajmal’s College in Dhubri, allegedly desecrated the tricolor by performing rain dance right under the flag. A video of the same has now surfaced showing a group of boys spraying water from the balcony on the students standing below, who unperturbed by the significance of the day, are seen busy dancing and singing under the National Flag.

Rain dance under National Flag in Ajmal's Super 40 Hostel



A video of a group of students performing rain dance under the national flag, on the occasion of India’s 76th Independence day has surfaced. Watch this video 👇 @BadruddinAjmal @himantabiswa #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/gcAp5ZW9pD — India Today NE (@IndiaTodayNE) August 16, 2022

Many condemned the incident after the video surfaced and have demanded probe into the matter.

For the unversed, as per the country’s flag code of India, the flag is not to be used as drapery in any form. Only a limited section of the people of the country has the privilege to display the National Flag on the vehicle like the President of India, Vice-President, Prime Minister and other official dignitaries.

While speaking to India Today NE exclusively on the entire incident, Dhubri DC Anbamuthan MP said that strict action will be initiated if has been found that the Flag Code has been violated.

Taking the incident into cognizance, Dhubri SP, Abhijit Gaurav while speaking to India Today NE said, An inquiry into the matter has been initiated. If any discrepancy is found on the part of the students, then action will be initiated as per law."

As per the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, “Whoever in any public place or in any other place within public view burns, mutilates, defaces, defiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon or (otherwise shows disrespect to or brings) into contempt (whether by words, either spoken or written, or by acts) the Indian National Flag or the Constitution of India or nay part thereof, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine or with both.”

At a time when the entire nation celebrated the 76th Independence Day with utmost respect and devotion over the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga initiatives, this incident from Dhubri has invited condemnation from all quarters of the state and anger over not respecting the country’s National Flag.

The country observed 75 years of Progressive India under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative by the Central Government, with colourful programmes, homage to the martyrs of the country, who freed the country from British rule.