Harendra Kumar took over as Additional Director General (ADG) Eastern Zone of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) under the Ministry of Defence.

Earlier, Kumar who has a reputation as a skilled engineer working in remote areas in the force, served as ADG in the West Zone of the force in Chandigarh.

After the retirement of ADG Eastern Zone Praveen Kumar Hanuman Singh on July 31, the Defence Ministry appointed Ajay Kumar Mishra, Chief Engineer, Brahmank Project at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, as the ADG in charge of BRO Eastern Zone on the basis of seniority, skills and experience.

However, Harendra Kumar, a 1990 batch Border Road Engineering Service (BRES) officer, has a long experience in constructing roads, bridges and tunnels in remote areas of the Indo-Tibetan border including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh for the past 34 years.

Therefore, he was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), which are the prestigious medals of the President of India.

After taking charge, Harendra Kumar held a meeting with engineers and officers at the East Zone Head Office auditorium and reviewed the work of various projects under the East Zone and emphasised on completion of all construction works within the stipulated time frame.