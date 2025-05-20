In a significant development in Assam’s law enforcement leadership, the state government has formally appointed Harmeet Singh, IPS (1992 batch), as the new Director General of Police (DGP). Singh’s elevation to the Apex Scale at Level 17 of the Pay Matrix is effective from the date he assumed office.

The appointment, issued by the Home (A) Department of Assam, follows the departure of GP Singh from the post, signaling a key transition in the state’s policing hierarchy. Harmeet Singh had been serving as the acting DGP prior to this confirmation, while also managing critical portfolios including Director General of Civil Defence and Commandant General of Home Guards. He continues to serve concurrently as Director of Fire & Emergency Services.

An alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, with a BA (Hons) in History, Singh also holds a Master's degree in History from Punjab University, Chandigarh. His academic background, combined with extensive field experience, provides him with a nuanced perspective on socio-political dynamics.

Singh’s distinguished career encompasses specializations in counter-terrorism, conflict resolution, cyber security, de-radicalization, child protection, and emergency response. He is known for championing technology-enabled policing and enhancing citizen engagement through smart governance frameworks.

His decorated service record includes numerous national honours: the Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak, Antrik Seva Suraksha Padak, Kathin Seva (Special Duty) Medal, and the Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak for the North East Region.