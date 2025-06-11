Human rights activist and retired IAS officer Harsh Mander has issued a bold response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent threat of imprisonment over "manipulation of names in NRC process".

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mander stated he remains “proud” of his advocacy for the rights of detainees held under contested citizenship claims and declared that he is unafraid of legal consequences.

“Assam CM said in Assembly he would put me in jail for my work for justice for people of contested citizenship,” Mander posted.

“I'm proud of our efforts for the release of those locked indefinitely in inhuman conditions in detention centres. If this is a crime, Mr CM, by all means, take action against me.”

Mander’s remarks come a day after the Chief Minister, during a session in the Assam Legislative Assembly on June 10, accused him of defending “illegal infiltrators” and undermining the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process. CM Sarma further alleged that Mander had played a “significant role in ruining the NRC” and linked him to the now-disbanded National Advisory Council (NAC) headed by Sonia Gandhi.

In a series of subsequent social media posts, Sarma intensified his criticism.

“Be it their State President, their supporter Harsh Mandar or ‘lawyers’ who studied in fancy American schools — there is a complete pro-Pakistan lobby in Assam Congress today,” he wrote.

Sarma also highlighted ongoing deportation challenges, revealing that 35 Bangladeshi nationals are currently awaiting repatriation but remain in custody due to the state’s flood situation. “This issue goes beyond simple deportation logistics,” the CM said, emphasizing the need to establish a “fear psychosis” to deter illegal immigration. He cited Arunachal Pradesh as a model of firm action.