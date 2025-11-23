Harsha Bhogle praises Guwahati’s test pitch, says it outshines Kolkata’s, Assam CM responds

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed pride after the Barsapara Cricket Stadium pitch received endorsement from cricket experts during Guwahati's maiden Test match.

Responding to Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle's assessment of the wicket, Sarma said he was "glad to see Guwahati's pitch earning praise from experts like you." The Chief Minister emphasised that "Assam is committed to world-class sporting infrastructure and hosting this Test is a proud moment."

Bhogle had earlier observed the playing surface favourably, noting: "Good to see this pitch in Guwahati. The one in Kolkata helped nobody. India's goal will be to keep SA down to between 300 & 320 and bat till the end of day 3 at least. Won't be easy, but the game has to be won in the second innings of the match."

South Africa reached 247/6 at stumps on 22 November after electing to bat first in the historic fixture. The Proteas appeared comfortable for much of the day, with Tristan Stubbs and Temba Bavuma building steady partnerships. However, conditions changed as the ball began gripping the surface during the final session.

Kuldeep Yadav capitalised on the turning pitch to claim 3/48, receiving solid support from Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. The late collapse left South Africa relying on Senuran Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne to rebuild when play resumes on day two.

Sarma added that "a confident Team India will rise to the challenge and make this a historic match for Guwahati."