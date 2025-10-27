Haryana delegation visits Kamrup to study child marriage prevention measures

A four-member delegation from the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Haryana, led by Joint Director Dr. Poonam Raman, visited Kamrup district on October 27 to study the best practices and measures adopted by the district to prevent child marriage.

The team held a meeting with various district-level stakeholders at the Conference Hall of the Integrated Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Kamrup. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sujata Gogoi, Additional Superintendent of Police Somalin Shubhadrashini, Project Officer (WCD Haryana) Dr. Kamelesh Rana, Consultant (Domestic Violence) Pooja, Consultant (Program Management Unit), District Social Welfare Officer Bhupen Bhattacharya, and representatives from the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Health Department, and religious leaders, among others.

During the meeting, officials of the Kamrup district administration gave a detailed presentation on the measures, inter-departmental coordination mechanisms, and community-based interventions implemented to prevent child marriage.

Dr. Raman and her team appreciated the proactive measures and collaborative approach of the Kamrup district administration, noting that such initiatives could serve as a model for other states. The delegation also offered suggestions to further strengthen child marriage prevention efforts in the district.