An Assamese teenager was rescued from an alleged human trafficking attempt in Haryana's Hissar district on January 25.

According to reports, the little girl was taken from Fakirganj in Dhubri district by an individual identified as Usman Ali.

Usman thereafter transported the girl to Haryana and sold her off to human traffickers.

Meanwhile, the girl's relatives filed a complaint with the Fakirganj police station since she was untraceable.

Following the report, police apprehended Usman, who subsequently disclosed that he had sold the girl to traffickers in Haryana.

Assam police then leapt into action, rescuing the girl from the traffickers with the assistance of Haryana police and bringing her back to her homeland.

Fortunately, the girl was unharmed, according to police, who added that an investigation is underway to uncover more connections.

Last month, Assam police rescued seven people from a suspected human trafficking operation in Rangjiya, Assam's Kamrup Rural district.

The accused victims were retrieved from Kariyara, near the Rangiya rail junction.