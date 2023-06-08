Reacting to the Hatigaon road accident in which a female student from Little Flower School, studying in Class XI, lost her life , Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that the preliminary findings indicated that the scooty involved in the accident was traveling in the wrong direction. He underlined the importance of road safety and urged authorities to address the issue of vehicles violating traffic rules.

"I have personally reviewed the video recording of the accident, and it is evident that the scooty was on the wrong side of the road," stated Chief Minister Sarma. He further raised concerns about the presence of a hole in the road, adding, "I have directed the district commissioner to investigate the circumstances surrounding the hole and ensure necessary repairs."

Additionally, the Chief Minister directed the Traffic department to intensify efforts to curb instances of vehicles traveling in the wrong direction. He stressed the need for strict enforcement of traffic regulations and urged commuters to prioritize road safety.

Meanwhile, local residents lodged a complaint at Dispur police station concerning the accident. Led by Ujbal Kumar Das, the locals demanded accountability for the school bus involved in the mishap. Initially, the police reportedly hesitated to accept the complaint, but following mounting pressure from the public, they eventually registered the case.

Tragedy struck on Hatigaon Road around 8:10 am, when a school bus from Royal Global Institution, with registration number AS-01-PC-7411, collided with a scooty from behind. Unfortunately, the female student riding the scooty succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The driver of the school bus fled from the spot after the accident.

The father of the deceased student, who was operating the scooty, sustained serious injuries and has been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.