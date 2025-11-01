"Have always been a strong critic of Zubeen Garg, but this time...": Pabitra Margherita reacts over 'Roi Roi Binale'

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, addressed a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday, November 1, announcing his upcoming diplomatic tour to Latin America while also speaking about his equation with Zubeen Garg and how he was a strong critic of the late music icon, Pabitra Margherita said that this time Zubeen Garg delivered an exceptional performance in 'Roi Roi Binale'.

Margherita is set to lead an Indian delegation on a series of bilateral engagements, and will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Bolivia’s President on Sunday, November 2.

Following the announcement, the minister shared his heartfelt reaction after watching the recently released Assamese film ‘Roi Roi Binale’. Speaking candidly, he said, “I have always been a strict critic of Zubeen Garg’s performances, but this time, he has delivered an exceptional performance in the film.”

However, his remarks came amid a continuing political controversy surrounding the late singer Zubeen Garg. Margherita alleged that Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi had subjected Zubeen Garg to harassment during his lifetime. According to him, Akhil Gogoi had even banned some of Zubeen’s songs, including during the Moran Assembly session, while Lurinjyoti Gogoi allegedly mistreated the artist.

While several opposition leaders have been visiting Garg’s memorial, the government clarified that no special permission is required for citizens to pay homage, as large crowds have been gathering since early morning to offer their respects.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, has access to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on Zubeen Garg’s death. Government sources allege that certain political figures, including Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi, are attempting to exploit the issue for political mileage.