‘Haven’t lost heart’: Gaurav Gogoi calls May 9 review meet after Assam poll setback

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has called a comprehensive review meeting on May 9 in Guwahati, bringing together both winning and defeated candidates to assess the party’s performance in the recent Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, Gogoi said the party had “accepted the election results” and extended greetings to the BJP leadership, expressing hope that unresolved issues from the past five years would be addressed with “new thinking and new energy”.

Admitting that the Congress did not secure the number of seats it had anticipated, Gogoi said, “Haven’t lost heart despite not winning expected seats,” adding that the party would continue to play an active role despite the setback. “Even from outside the Assembly, we will continue to fulfill our responsibilities as the opposition correctly,” he said.

The May 9 meeting is expected to focus on constituency-level feedback, with candidates sharing their assessment of voter behaviour and campaign gaps. Gogoi said the exercise would help identify shortcomings and shape future strategy, adding that inputs from people across districts would also be considered.

Reiterating the party’s stance, he said Congress would “keep a sharp eye on the activities of the new government” and continue to raise issues of governance and alleged corruption. “What the CM says about me is not a matter for consideration; what matters is whether he fulfils the promises made to the people,” he said.

Gogoi stressed the importance of a strong opposition in a democracy, warning that without it there would be no effective check on the government. Despite a reduced tally, he said the party aimed to act as a “democratic weapon” for the people.

He also indicated that lessons from the election would lead to organisational and ideological changes. “One should not think the Congress party has sat down; from today, Congress is ready to go back among the people,” he said, adding that the party would rebuild based on public feedback.

During the press conference, Gogoi thanked senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for their guidance, and acknowledged grassroots workers for their role in the campaign.

He also raised concerns over aspects of the electoral process, echoing questions flagged by Rahul Gandhi, and said the party would review specific constituencies where results differed sharply from expectations.

On his defeat in Jorhat, Gogoi said he respected the mandate and congratulated the winning candidate, while noting that his responsibilities as state president limited his time in the constituency.

He concluded by saying the Congress would intensify outreach efforts across Assam. “With the advice and suggestions of the people, the Congress party will take a new form and become even stronger in the coming days,” he said.