A day after the alleged security breach at Hyderabad, where Assam Chief Minister was attending a rally on the occasion of Ganesh immersion shobha yatra, the Chief Minister has expressed shock and displeasure over a political party’s member carrying out the confrontation.

Urging for an appropriate action into the incident, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We were at zero distance. He could’ve attacked me with a sharp weapon. If a political party’s member does such a thing then it looks indecent. It was against India’s culture of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Telangana govt should taken action.”

Taking note of the incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Telangana government on Assam CM’s security breach.

A man went up on the stage and tried to confront Assam CM. He even tried to snatch the mike and CM Sarma was yet to speak.

The man identified as Nandu Vyas, TRS Goshamahal constituency incharge tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad. Chaos ensued then after as Vyas was frisked away by others on stage amid high drama. He was later taken away by police personnel, while he raised slogans ‘Jai KCR’.