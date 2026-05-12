“He deserves it all”: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s daughter Sukanya Sarma praises Assam CM after oath ceremony

Himanta Biswa Sarma's daughter Sukanya Sarma on May 12 expressed gratitude to the people of Assam after her father, took oath as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term.

Speaking in Guwahati after the swearing-in ceremony, she said, “I am super glad to be here today and seeing him taking oath as Chief Minister for the second time. I am thankful to the people who voted for him.”

Praising her father’s dedication towards the state, she added, “He is always hardworking, wants the development of the people and wants the best for everyone. That’s what we have always observed, and he deserves it all.”

The BJP-led NDA returned to power in Assam for a third consecutive term after securing a massive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.