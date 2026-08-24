‘He is here’: Garima asks fans not to call September 19 Zubeen’s ‘death anniversary’

Ahead of September 19, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, shared an emotional message on social media, requesting people not to use the term “death anniversary” while referring to the upcoming date.

In her post, Garima wrote, “Please do not use the word ‘death anniversary’. He is here… he will always be here.” Her message comes as fans and admirers prepare to remember Zubeen Garg, whose contribution to Assamese music and culture continues to resonate across the state.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on August 17 rejected the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the key accused in the case concerning Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore last year. The matter is scheduled to be heard again on October 5.

A bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan heard Mahanta’s plea in SLP (Crl.) No. 11523/2026.

During the hearing, the Assam government informed the court that the trial had already commenced. Of the 394 witnesses listed in the case, statements of 94 witnesses had been recorded as of August 14, according to the state’s submission.

Mahanta’s counsel told the court that several important witnesses based in Singapore were yet to be examined. The Assam government said their statements were expected to be recorded within the next two to three weeks, adding that the Singapore-based witnesses had already given statements to the investigating officer during the investigation.

The Supreme Court orally advised the Assam government to expedite the trial proceedings as far as possible. However, the court did not pass a final order on Mahanta’s bail plea and kept the matter pending for further hearing on October 5.

Mahanta, who had organised the North East India Festival in Singapore, was arrested in October 2025 and is among seven accused in the case. A fast-track court in Assam has framed murder charges against four accused, including Mahanta. All the accused have pleaded not guilty.

The latest court development comes ahead of September 19, adding further significance to a period when Zubeen Garg’s family, fans and admirers are preparing to remember the singer and his enduring legacy.