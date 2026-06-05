He lost a leg, not the dream: Assam couple builds thriving terracotta brand 'Mrittika' against all odds

"I was in my final year of graduation and I didn't know what to do with my life. My family wanted me to complete my studies and prepare for a government job so that I could have a stable future. But I wanted something different. I wanted to create something of my own," said Pratyasha Bora from Assam’s Jorhat.

As graduation approached in January 2018, the uncertainty about her future began to consume her. Questions about what she should do, where she should start, and whether she would ever find something she truly loved kept haunting her. She feared that if she failed to figure things out, she would be pushed into a path she did not want. The pressure and confusion became so overwhelming that she felt she was on the verge of falling into depression.

At that crucial point in her life, her then best friend, now husband, Raj Bora, became her biggest support. He suggested that she start drawing again and encouraged her to visit her mentor, Diganta Hazarika.

"We went to Diganta Hazarika Sir, and when I started painting and exploring art more deeply, I felt that this was exactly what I needed in my life," Pratyasha recalled.

While learning under her mentor, she was introduced to terracotta art, which immediately caught her interest. Around the same time, her sister, who worked in Dhubri, brought home a pair of terracotta earrings from a fair. That small gift sparked something within her.

"I wanted to learn how these products were made, but I couldn't find anyone who could teach me. I searched everywhere and finally turned to YouTube. I learned whatever I could from online videos and also did a lot of research," she said.

Determined to experiment, she ordered just one kilogram of clay online before the Covid-19 lockdown. What started with one kilogram gradually increased to five kilograms. Today, Mrittika requires nearly a tractor-load of clay every year.

"Earlier, we used to buy prepared clay from outside. Now, we prepare our own clay. The people from whom we purchased the clay taught us the process, and over time we learned everything ourselves," she said.

What started as a passion project gradually turned into a business. Pratyasha launched Mrittika in 2018 simply because she loved creating terracotta products. As customers began appreciating her work, demand started growing.

"People loved our products and that motivated us to continue. Slowly, our hobby turned into our profession," she said.

Today, Mrittika creates handmade terracotta jewellery and various decorative items inspired by Assamese culture. Traditional motifs such as Kingkhap and Lokaparo are among their most popular designs. Their products are shipped across India and even abroad, including countries such as London, Poland, and Mexico, where Assamese people and foreign customers alike appreciate the handmade craftsmanship.



The name Mrittika was chosen because it means soil. However, since the name was already registered elsewhere, the enterprise was officially registered under Anini Foundation, a unit of Mrittika.



Just as the business was growing steadily, tragedy struck in 2023.

Raj Bora met with a severe accident that resulted in the amputation of one of his legs. The incident brought their work to a standstill for nearly a year.

"For some time, everything stopped. We didn't know what would happen next. But there was still demand in the market for our products, so we decided to start again," said Pratyasha.

Instead of giving up, the couple expanded their operations. They hired women employees and restarted production.

Today, Mrittika employs five people, including two to three women artisans. While Pratyasha manages production, Raj handles marketing and business outreach.



From 2025 onwards, the couple started participating in exhibitions and fairs across Assam and beyond. Since handmade terracotta products are not easily available in the region, their stall quickly became a unique attraction wherever they went.

Their work also extends beyond business. Through workshops and internship programmes conducted at institutions such as Titabor College and Assam Agricultural University, they teach terracotta art to students and aspiring artisans.

"If someone genuinely wants to learn but comes from a humble background, we teach them for free. If someone cannot afford our products but truly wishes to own them, we sometimes give them free of cost. Skills and art should be shared with those who value them," Pratyasha said.

One of the biggest rewards for the couple has been the love they receive from people.

"Sometimes people come to us at exhibitions, hug us, and tell us that we inspired them. Some have never met us before, but they know our story. Those moments make us happier than any amount of money," she said with a smile.

When asked about his role in the journey, Raj said he never doubted his wife's dream.

"After my accident, many people advised me to find a job. Some even suggested that my wife should get a government job. There were people who had the influence to help her secure one. But I always knew that she would never be happy doing that," he said.

"We had a clear vision. We knew that if we stayed dedicated and gave it enough time, we would succeed. This dream belongs to both of us. Whatever we have achieved today is because we walked this journey together."



Raj said that despite the physical challenges he faced after the accident, he never allowed the negativity around him to define his future.

"People trolled me. They said I would never be able to stand again, never ride a bike again, and never achieve anything. Some even suggested opening a small grocery shop because they thought my life was over," he said.

"I never replied to them. I kept everything in my mind. Whatever I am doing today is my answer to those trolls."



Pratyasha echoed the same sentiment.

"We never answered anyone with words. Today, we answer them through our work. We believe in God, and we believe that every challenge came to make us stronger. Our success is our response to everyone who doubted us."

Today, as Raj continues participating in national-level powerlifting competitions with an artificial limb and Pratyasha continues expanding Mrittika, the couple hopes to create more opportunities for women through their enterprise.

"Our dream is not just to grow our business. We want women to come out of their homes, earn independently and stand on their own feet. Even if a woman earns Rs 10,000 and contributes to her family's income, it can make a huge difference," Raj said.

Looking back at the difficult years, both agree that choosing passion over security was not easy, but it gave them something they value far more than money.

"If we had taken up jobs, we would probably work from nine to five. But today, we wake up thinking about new ideas, new products and new possibilities. We are completely happy with what we do. The love we receive from people and the lives we are able to touch make every struggle worth it," they said.