“He was never forced”: NEIF organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta refutes claims on Zubeen’s Singapore trip

The sudden and tragic death of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore has left Assam, the Northeast, and fans across the globe numb with grief. In the aftermath, questions, allegations, and speculations have swirled around the events leading to his demise, putting festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta at the center of public scrutiny.

One of the first allegations that surfaced was that Garg had been forced to travel to Singapore for the North East India Festival. Mahanta has firmly denied this claim, underscoring Garg’s deep-rooted connection to the event.

The festival, which began in 2013 on Garg’s advice, was built with his vision to showcase Assam and the Northeast on a global stage. Over the years, Garg attended the festival 13 times in Delhi, performed in Mumbai, and even participated abroad on two separate occasions. His enthusiasm for the current edition in Singapore was well-documented, with the artist himself promoting it publicly on his social media, inviting locals to join the celebration.

“He was overjoyed when we told him about hosting it in Singapore this year,” Mahanta said. “Zubeen even brought along his brother Sandeepan and musician Shekhar. He always felt proud to represent the Northeast.”

The second wave of allegations arose over why Mahanta and his team could not “save” Zubeen when tragedy struck. According to Mahanta’s account, the sequence of events was painfully unforeseen.

Shyamkanu Mahanta clarifies in a press release, "On the morning of September 19, the North East Festival formally commenced with an official meeting at the Shangri-La Hotel. Present were the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, senior dignitaries, and leaders from the Northeast states. Mahanta emphasized that the team was fully engaged with preparations and unaware that Garg had gone for a casual outing with members of the local Assamese community.

It was during this boat trip, arranged by his close Assamese friend Tanmay with a group of 12, that disaster struck. Garg, described as a confident swimmer, went into the waters but suddenly collapsed. His nephew Sandeepan Garg, a DSP in Assam Police, and others present desperately tried to revive him with CPR until harbor guards rushed him to the hospital. Despite their best efforts, doctors declared him dead".

“Our hearts broke in that moment. I rushed to the hospital as soon as I heard. The grief of the team is indescribable,” Mahanta said.

In the wake of the tragedy, public anger has mounted — much of it unfairly directed at Mahanta. “Every decision on the festival was taken with Zubeen. He was my friend, philosopher, and guide. Losing him is like losing part of myself,” Mahanta said, adding that the overwhelming grief left him unable to take calls for days.

Festival preparations had included a grand tribute to Bhupen Hazarika on September 20, meticulously curated by Garg and the team. The tragic timing denied the people of Singapore and Assam the powerful performances planned — including Garg’s rendition of “Niyoror Phool.”

“Let there be a full investigation. We have nothing to hide, and we will cooperate fully with any inquiry,” Mahanta urged, appealing to the public in pain and transparency. “Zubeen’s loss is not only ours. It is a devastating loss for the entire nation.”