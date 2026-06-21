‘He would have celebrated Kalaguru’: Garima Garg recalls Zubeen’s admiration for Bishnu Rabha

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, visited Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur on Saturday, June 20, to mark Bishnu Rabha Divas, commemorating the death anniversary of freedom fighter and cultural icon Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha.

Speaking to reporters, Garima said the celebrated singer had always drawn inspiration from Rabha's ideals and would have marked the occasion had he been alive.

"If Zubeen had been here, he would have celebrated Kalaguru in any way or anywhere in the state. He was always inspired by Kalaguru," she said, adding that efforts were being made to carry forward those values. "We are following his footsteps and trying to maintain his ideology. There will be recitations and music."

The observance at Zubeen Kshetra featured cultural programmes centred on Rabha's legacy, reflecting his enduring influence on Assamese society.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Rabha, describing him as "one of the doyens of the greater Assamese society". In a post on X, Sarma said the freedom fighter and cultural stalwart's contributions extended far beyond the arts and touched "every pertinent issue concerning society".

"Today, on Bishnu Rabha Divas, I paid my tributes to this icon of Assam," the Chief Minister wrote, adding that he also ceremonially honoured eminent personalities with state awards for their contributions to the state.

Garima also spoke about the ongoing court proceedings related to Zubeen Garg's death, expressing confidence in the investigation and prosecution.

"I hope the case is going in the right direction. The SIT has already submitted the charge sheet against the accused," she said. "With all the proofs and witnesses, we have to get a definite result and the exact final word from the court."

She further said attempts had been made by the accused to secure bail, but the prosecution had opposed the plea. "The Advocate General has established the exact reasons why they shouldn't be granted bail. Our prosecution is doing its best, so we are hopeful," she added.