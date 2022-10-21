Even three years after the construction of a sub-health centre in Assam's Hailakandi district has turned into a ghost house due to a lack of doctors and nurses.

Notably, a sub-health centre at Kundanala village in Katlicherra Assembly of Hailakandi district has now turned into a ghost bungalow due to lack of care and has been laying abandoned in a sorry state of affairs due to the negligence of the health department of the state.

It is to be mentioned here that the health centre was built with the support of various non-governmental and state agencies under corporate social responsibility or CSR in order to develop underdeveloped areas of the country.

With this, a state-of-the-art sub-health centre was set up in Hailakandi district through the umbrella of ONGC's CSR in the financial year 2019-20.

The health centre was constructed at a cost of around Rs 20 lakh in Kundanla village in the Assam-Mizoram border area.

However, due to the negligence and indifferent attitude of the health department, the centre has not been opened to the public to date.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of pressure around for not being used for the last three years with the entire health centre complex have been taken over by the wild grass, turning it into a ghost bungalow.

Further, despite repeated demands by the local people, the local administration and the health department have not taken any steps to open the health centre.

Speaking to the media a local said, "This health centre has been built with a lot of money but now it has turned into a jungle".

"There is no doctors or nurse, this gram area is very big and our pregnant women here have to face a lot of trouble during labour days", he added.

The locals now urged the state government to look into the matter and help the villagers to avail the health facility on the said premises.

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