"Heartbreaking and unacceptable": Assam CM condemns attack on Tripura student in Dehradun

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 28 expressed deep shock and grief over the death of Anjel Chakma, a young student from Tripura, who succumbed to injuries after being brutally attacked in Dehradun. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with allegations of racial abuse preceding the assault.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma described the incident as “heartbreaking and unacceptable,” and strongly condemned the act of violence. He urged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure strict and exemplary action against those responsible so that justice is delivered without delay.

“The tragic death of Anjel Chakma from Tripura following brutal racial abuse in Dehradun is heartbreaking and unacceptable. I urge the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand to ensure strict action against the culprits so that justice is served,” Sarma wrote.

The Assam Chief Minister also extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and expressed solidarity with them during their time of grief. “My deepest condolences to Anjel’s family. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

Angel Chakma died following an alleged racial attack in Dehradun. The MBA student and his brother Michael were reportedly attacked by a group of men near a liquor shop on December 9. According to reports, the altercation began after the attackers allegedly passed racial remarks. Anjel later succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Today, the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF) held a candlelight march rally in Agartala, demanding the safety of North East people.

Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) president Suraj Debbarma said that this is a very sad moment for them, as on 9th December the incident occurred in Dehradun, and yesterday the body of Angel Chakma arrived in Tripura.

“Because of racism, he had to die. Racism has been going on in the country, and North East people are the victims. People call us Chinese, Momo, Chinky. This is why we have lost one of our brothers. Today one brother has died; next time, someone else from another North East state could be the victim. I want to ask the Government of India, for how many more days do we have to face such things? We are demanding strict action against those who are committing such acts,” said Suraj.

He also stated that when people from the North East go to Delhi, Kolkata, or other states, they are addressed as Chinese, Momo, and are accused of eating dogs, snakes, and scorpions.

“These are the things we are facing. We want to request the Government of India that if you love the Janajatis, you should know how to protect them. Come to the North East we have rich culture, rich heritage, and many things in the region. Do we need to prove ourselves with extra certificates that we are Indians? We have Aadhaar, voter IDs, and we are Indian. We belong to India, not China,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Tripura Chakma Students' Association (TCSA) announced a deputation to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha over the death of the student following the racist attack.

The Tripura Chakma Students' Association (TCSA) held a press conference on Sunday announced a candlelight vigil on December 29 at 4:30 p.m. in Agartala city and the submission of a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Tripura on December 30 at 10 a.m., demanding justice and accountability.