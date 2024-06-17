Tragedy struck the Haj pilgrimage as three pilgrims from Assam succumbed to a severe heat wave in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Among the deceased is 54-year-old Zarina Begum, a resident of Howly in Lower Assam's Barpeta district, reports confirmed on Monday.

Begum, who embarked on the sacred journey with her husband Abul Hussain on May 18, fell critically ill due to the extreme temperatures. Family members reported that she was swiftly hospitalized but unfortunately passed away while receiving treatment.

The intense heat wave currently sweeping across the region has posed significant health risks to the millions of pilgrims gathered for the annual Islamic pilgrimage. Local authorities have issued multiple advisories, urging pilgrims to take necessary precautions against the soaring temperatures.

Zarina Begum's family announced that her funeral prayers would be conducted in Mecca, as per her husband’s wishes. Hussain, who communicated the heart-wrenching news to their family back in Barpeta, is reportedly still in Mecca to oversee the final rites.