The North East region, including Assam, is facing a severe heat wave, causing concern among residents and authorities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued predictions indicating temperatures nearly 5 degrees above normal until May 16 in various parts of Assam. This unusual rise in mercury levels has disrupted daily life, with the heatwave leading to a standstill in many areas.

According to data from the Regional Meteorological Center in Borjhar, there has been a significant increase in temperatures, surpassing normal levels for May. The IMD's press statement attributes this to partly cloudy sky conditions during the day and intense solar insolation, resulting in maximum temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in Assam's districts. This marks a 2 to 4-degree Celsius rise above the usual temperatures.

The heatwave's impact extends beyond commerce, affecting individuals' routines and well-being. A mother expressed the challenges of coping with the heat while managing daily responsibilities, stating, "It is very hot, and despite the heat, we have to carry on with our routine." She urged people to plant more trees to improve air quality and provide essential oxygen.

As the heatwave persists, authorities are urging caution and proactive measures to mitigate its effects, emphasizing the importance of sustainable environmental practices in combating such extreme weather conditions.