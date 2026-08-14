Heatwave: Assam’s Bongaigaon schools to start at 7.30 am, classes to end by 12.30 pm

Schools in Assam’s Bongaigaon district will begin classes at 7.30 am and close by 12.30 pm following a revision of school timings in view of the rising temperatures and intense heat, officials said on Friday, August 14.

The revised schedule will apply with immediate effect to government, provincialised, self-financed and private lower primary, upper primary and secondary schools and will remain in force until further orders.

Under the new timings, lower primary schools up to Class V will function from 7.30 am to 11.30 am, while upper primary schools covering Classes VI to VIII will operate from 7.30 am to noon.

Secondary schools for Classes IX to XII will function from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The order was issued by the Inspector of Schools, BDC, Bongaigaon, who is also the in-charge District Elementary Education Officer, with the approval of the competent authority.

Schools have also been directed to take measures to protect students from the heat. Morning assemblies should be held in shaded areas or spacious rooms, while adequate seating, drinking water and functioning electric fans must be ensured in classrooms.

The authorities have also allowed relaxation in school uniforms and directed schools to contact parents and arrange prompt medical treatment if any student falls ill due to the heat.

Students should not be engaged in outdoor activities during the heatwave, the order said.

Schools have also been directed not to allow ice cream, phuchka and other roadside food vendors to operate near their campuses. Students should also not be permitted to consume such food items, according to the directions.

The revised timings will remain in force until further orders.