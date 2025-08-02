Heavy rain alert for Guwahati: IMD warns of thunderstorms and gusty winds, residents advised extreme caution

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across various parts of Guwahati over the next 2–3 days. The forecast indicates rainfall accumulation ranging between 7 to 11 cm within 24 hours, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h at isolated locations.

The changing weather conditions are expected to aggravate waterlogging in low-lying areas, slow down vehicular movement, and heighten the risk of localized landslides, particularly in vulnerable hillside zones.

In response to the developing situation, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has advised residents to exercise extreme caution. Emergency response teams are on alert and city authorities are actively monitoring the developments to manage any arising challenges.

ASDMA has urged daily commuters and long-distance travelers to plan their routes carefully and avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall hours. Special caution has been advised for residents living in flood-prone and hilly areas, as the possibility of sudden landslides cannot be ruled out.

The public is advised to stay connected with official weather bulletins, adhere strictly to safety advisories issued by local authorities, and report any emergency through designated helplines. ASDMA has assured that it will provide regular updates for public awareness throughout the spell of adverse weather.