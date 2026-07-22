Heavy rain alert for Guwahati: IMD warns of waterlogging, flash floods, landslides over next 3-4 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across Guwahati and several parts of Assam over the next three to four days, prompting the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to issue a public advisory urging residents to remain vigilant.

According to the latest weather forecast, Guwahati is likely to receive 7-11 cm of rainfall in 24 hours at isolated places, which could aggravate waterlogging, urban flooding, flash floods, slow vehicular movement and increase the risk of landslides in vulnerable areas.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by several spells of light to moderate rainfall of up to 6 cm and isolated heavy rainfall during the 24-hour period from 8.30 am on July 22 to 8.30 am on July 23.

ASDMA said the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration and emergency response agencies are closely monitoring the evolving weather situation and have kept response systems on alert. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kamrup Metro, has also been asked to remain fully prepared for any emergency.

The weather agency warned that low-lying areas and underpasses are likely to witness waterlogging, while inundated roads could disrupt traffic and significantly increase travel time. Temporary disruption of power supply and municipal services, reduced visibility during intense rain, uprooting of trees, and suspension of boat and ferry services are also likely.

The IMD further cautioned that landslides, mudslides and landslips are highly likely in vulnerable hillside locations.

In its advisory, ASDMA urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall, follow traffic advisories, take shelter during thunderstorms, and stay away from waterlogging-prone roads and landslide-prone areas.

Residents, particularly those living in low-lying and hillside localities, have been advised to remain alert for signs of flooding and slope instability.

ASDMA said it will continue to issue weather updates through its official website and social media platforms, urging the public to rely on official advisories for timely information during the ongoing monsoon spell.