A night of intense rainfall brought Guwahati to a standstill on Tuesday, flooding major roads, inundating homes, and prompting school closures as the city struggled under severe waterlogging. Commuters waded through waist-deep water in some areas, while ambulances and vehicles were left stranded for hours.

Critical locations like Zoo Road, Ganeshguri, Nabin Nagar, Hatigaon, Maligaon, Panjabari, and Chandmari bore the brunt of the deluge. Key thoroughfares, including GS Road, VIP Road, and Chatribari were submerged, choking movement across the city. Power cuts were reported in several areas, compounding the chaos for residents.

With internal school exams underway, several institutions announced emergency closures, citing waterlogged campuses and the inability of school buses to operate. The situation worsened throughout the day as traffic congestion affected nearly every part of the city.

“Guwahati witnessed a heavy spell of rain last night, and it is predicted to continue today also,” said Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who surveyed flooded zones on a two-wheeler. “We have witnessed added problems in the city due to rainwater coming down from the adjoining Meghalaya hills. We have some sluice gates, but these are not adequate to control such a huge flow of water.”

Emergency services remain on alert, with city officials attempting to pump water out of residential areas. However, Baruah admitted the efforts were falling short.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that inclement weather would persist over the next 2–3 days. “Several locations in and around Guwahati have already received substantial precipitation, including 112.5 mm at the Guwahati AWS station,” said an IMD release. Rainfall could intensify in western and southern Assam, possibly reaching 200 mm in isolated pockets.

“Continued downpours could aggravate water logging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of tree falls and localised landslides in vulnerable pockets,” the IMD stated.

Citizens have been advised to stay indoors and monitor official weather updates. “The public is advised to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant,” the advisory noted, urging low-lying and hillside residents to be particularly cautious.

Controversy resurfaced during the crisis when Minister Baruah echoed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s earlier allegations that the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) had worsened Guwahati’s flooding by disturbing surrounding hills. “We have witnessed added problems in the city due to rainwater coming down from the adjoining Meghalaya hills,” Baruah said, referring to the alleged ‘flood jihad’ – a term used by Sarma in 2023 to accuse the USTM of irresponsible land development.

USTM, located just outside the city at 9th Mile in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district, has denied these allegations. The matter has previously drawn judicial scrutiny.

In August last year, the Gauhati High Court criticised the Assam government for failing to take concrete action to resolve Guwahati’s chronic flooding issues. The court imposed fines on four departments for ignoring repeated notices and demanded a long-term mitigation plan. (PTI)