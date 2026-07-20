Heavy rain inundates Guwahati roads, localities as Assam floods affect over 1.7 lakh people

Heavy rainfall inundated roads and residential localities across several parts of Guwahati on Monday morning, July 20, causing widespread waterlogging and disrupting normal life, even as the overall flood situation in Assam worsened with more than 1.70 lakh people affected across 12 districts.



According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), urban flooding was reported from several areas of Kamrup (Metro), including Zoo Tiniali, Sonkuchi, Beharbari, Panjabari, Hatigaon, Sijubari, Ghoramara, Rukminigaon, Bormotoria, Beltola Tiniali, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Chandmari, Maligaon, Beharbari, the Lokhra-Odalbakra Road and the Jatia-Kahilipara stretch, following incessant rainfall.



Authorities have deployed dewatering pumps at Anil Nagar, Rukminigaon, Rajgarh Road and Lachit Nagar to drain out accumulated rainwater and ease waterlogging in the city.



Meanwhile, the flood situation across the state continued to deteriorate, with 1,70,327 people affected in 580 villages under 30 revenue circles across 12 districts—Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Udalguri.



More than 10,362.9 hectares of agricultural land remain submerged due to floodwaters. No fresh flood-related deaths were reported in the latest ASDMA bulletin issued on Monday morning.



Rescue operations have been intensified in the worst-hit districts. Six teams of the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 186 personnel with 24 boats, have been deployed in Sivasagar and Charaideo, while two teams of the 1st Battalion NDRF, comprising 60 personnel with 10 boats, are carrying out rescue operations in Jorhat. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams from other districts have also been mobilised for rescue operations in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat.



According to the Central Water Commission, five major rivers were flowing above the danger mark on Monday morning. These include the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat, Burhidihing at Khowang, Dikhow at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat, and Dhansiri at Numaligarh, raising concerns of further flooding if rainfall continues.



The ASDMA said the flood situation is being closely monitored, while rescue and relief operations are continuing in the affected districts.