Heavy rain likely across Assam for next 2–3 days; IMD issues thunderstorm warning

The India Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall activity across Assam over the next few days, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected in several districts, officials said on April 20.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, an upper air cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and adjoining areas, along with another over northeast Bangladesh, is influencing the current weather conditions.

The forecast indicates that moderate rain is very likely at many to most places across the state over the next three days, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph are also expected at isolated locations.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority warned that the ongoing wet spell may lead to urban flooding, traffic disruptions, and localised landslides, particularly in vulnerable areas.

In the past 24 hours, several parts of Guwahati recorded intense rainfall. Notably, areas such as Khanapara received over 215 mm of rain, while Gauhati University and other locations recorded more than 100 mm, indicating heavy to very heavy precipitation.

Authorities cautioned that continued rainfall may aggravate waterlogging in low-lying areas and increase the risk of tree falls and infrastructure damage.

For Guwahati and adjoining areas, the forecast predicts generally cloudy skies with intermittent rain or thundershowers over the next few days. Temperatures are expected to hover between 30°C and 33°C, with a slight rise likely later in the week.

The ASDMA has advised residents to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall, and stay updated through official weather bulletins. People living in flood-prone and hillside areas have been urged to take necessary precautions.

Emergency response systems have been placed on alert, and authorities said the situation is being closely monitored.