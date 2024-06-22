The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in 12 districts of the state, signaling potential weather disruptions. This alert comes after two days of erratic weather following a period of prolonged incessant rains.

The districts under the yellow alert are Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Goalpara, Sonitpur, and Biswanath. Additionally, alerts have been issued for Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, and Cachar. These regions are expected to experience heavy rainfall on June 23.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions and stay informed about further updates from the Meteorological Department.