Heavy rain triggers fresh waterlogging in Guwahati, traffic diverted amid IMD Orange alert

Heavy rainfall once again disrupted normal life in Guwahati on Sunday, July 12, with severe waterlogging reported in the 9th Mile and 10th Mile areas, prompting authorities to implement traffic diversions to ease congestion and ensure commuter safety.

According to officials, light motor vehicles (LMVs) travelling towards Guwahati are being diverted at Digaru, while vehicles exiting the city are being rerouted from the Koinadhora point. Commuters leaving Guwahati have been advised to use the Narengi route as an alternative to avoid inundated stretches and traffic snarls.

The latest spell of rain follows intense showers on Saturday evening that left several parts of the city inundated due to artificial flooding, a recurring challenge during the monsoon season. Low-lying localities were among the worst affected, causing widespread inconvenience to residents and disrupting vehicular movement across key roads.

The situation is expected to remain challenging as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall over the next few hours. Weather forecasts indicate a more than 50 per cent probability of continued rainfall, raising concerns over further water accumulation and additional traffic disruptions.

Authorities are closely monitoring the evolving situation and have urged residents to exercise caution while travelling. The public has been advised to avoid waterlogged areas, plan their journeys in advance, and follow official traffic advisories until normal conditions are restored.