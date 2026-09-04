Heavy rain triggers soil erosion along railway track in Assam-Mizoram section; repair work underway

Heavy rainfall has caused soil erosion along a railway track between Jamira in Assam and Bairabi in Mizoram on the Katakhal–Bairabi line, disrupting train services in the region.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway, a stretch of around 50 metres of railway track was affected by soil erosion following heavy rainfall on Thursday evening.

Railway authorities have immediately deployed personnel and materials to the affected site to undertake repair and restoration work.

Due to the disruption, several train services have been cancelled, short-terminated or rescheduled. The Sairang–Guwahati Express was short-terminated at Bairabi and is being returned to Sairang.

To assist around 900 stranded passengers travelling towards Aizawl from Sairang, railway authorities have arranged road transportation, with 16 buses deployed from Sairang.

Similarly, the Silchar–Bairabi Passenger train was short-terminated at Jamira, while alternative road transportation has been arranged for affected passengers travelling towards Bairabi.

The Guwahati–Sairang train was short-terminated at Hailakandi and will remain cancelled between Hailakandi and Sairang. Several other services scheduled for September 4 have also been cancelled.

Northeast Frontier Railway has made arrangements for stranded passengers, including drinking water and light refreshments at Jamira, Bairabi and Sairang stations. Helpdesks have also been set up at Guwahati, Lumding, Naharlagun, Badarpur and Sairang to provide passengers with updates and assistance.

Railway personnel are working continuously at the affected site, while authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Restoration work is underway to clear the damaged section and resume normal train services at the earliest.