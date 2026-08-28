Heavy rain triggers waterlogging at Assam's Jorabat, 9th and 10th Mile; traffic diversions imposed on NH-27
Incessant rain since morning has waterlogged Jorabat, 9th Mile and 10th Mile, disrupting movement on both sides of NH-27. Authorities have diverted light motor vehicles and asked outbound commuters to use the Narengi route.
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Story highlights
- Incessant rainfall since morning severely affected vehicular movement across both carriageways
- Authorities imposed immediate diversions for light motor vehicles amid worsening conditions
- Vehicles entering Guwahati are being diverted at Digaru until further notice
Incessant rainfall since morning has caused severe waterlogging at 9th Mile, 10th Mile and Jorabat, disrupting vehicular movement on both sides of NH-27.
In view of the situation, traffic diversions have been implemented with immediate effect for light motor vehicles (LMVs).
Vehicles entering Guwahati: Diverted at Digaru.
Vehicles leaving Guwahati: Diverted at Koinadhara Point.
Motorists travelling out of Guwahati have been advised to use the Narengi route as an alternative. The advisory has also been circulated through social media platforms, including Facebook and X, to inform commuters about the diversions.
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