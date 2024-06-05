The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya today, June 5, 2024. According to the latest weather bulletin released by the IMD, these northeastern states are set to experience significant downpours due to the influence of the advancing monsoon.

The IMD has stated that "heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya," as part of a broader weather pattern affecting several regions across India. The forecast comes amid ongoing heatwave conditions in various parts of the country, including East Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

In addition to heavy rainfall, the IMD has also predicted lightning, hail, and squally winds in several areas, which could exacerbate the situation in Assam and Meghalaya. Residents in these states are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated with the latest weather information.

The heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya is part of a larger meteorological scenario where the southern peninsula, including Kerala and Karnataka, is also experiencing substantial rainfall due to the monsoon's onset. The IMD's forecast highlights the dual weather challenges facing the country, with some regions bracing for intense heat while others prepare for heavy rains.

As the monsoon continues to progress, it is expected to bring much-needed relief to the parched regions of India while simultaneously posing challenges related to flooding and waterlogging in areas like Assam and Meghalaya. Authorities in these states are likely to be on high alert to manage any potential adverse impacts from the expected heavy rainfall.