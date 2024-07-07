The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating isolated heavy rainfall over several states in Northeast India until July 10. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to be significantly impacted by this weather pattern.

The IMD reports that Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will also experience isolated heavy rainfall during this period. These forecasts are part of a broader alert that includes other regions across India, with an emphasis on the Northeast due to its susceptibility to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, East Rajasthan, and South Interior Karnataka, is also expected to see similar weather conditions. From tomorrow to Wednesday, heavy rainfall is anticipated over East Uttar Pradesh, East and West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh.