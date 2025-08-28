Heavy rainfall alert issued for Guwahati as IMD warns of thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department has issued a severe weather warning for Guwahati, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next 24 hours.

According to the forecast, the city could experience an intense spell of rainfall measuring 2-3 cm per hour, raising concerns about waterlogging and potential disruption to daily life. The weather pattern indicates that rainfall with thunderstorm activity is likely to affect most areas of Guwahati during this period.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has responded swiftly to the weather alert, advising residents to exercise caution. "ASDMA requests all the people of Guwahati to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant," the authority stated in its official advisory.

Commuters face particular challenges as the heavy downpour could lead to slow vehicular movement and localised flooding in vulnerable areas. Both daily commuters and long-distance travellers have been urged to plan their journeys carefully, avoiding unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.

The disaster management authority has specifically warned residents in low-lying areas to stay alert for signs of flooding or landslides. Officials emphasised the importance of staying updated with weather bulletins and following safety advisories from local authorities throughout this weather event.

Emergency response systems across the city have been activated to monitor the situation closely. The public is encouraged to remain indoors when possible during heavy rainfall periods and to avoid areas prone to waterlogging.