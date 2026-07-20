Heavy rainfall batters Assam; IMD warns of more downpours as five rivers cross danger levels

Assam has witnessed widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall over the past four days, worsening flood conditions in several districts and prompting fresh warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The heaviest rainfall during the period was recorded at Sonari AEGCL in Charaideo district, which received 197.5 mm of rain between July 18 and 19. On July 19–20, Kukurmara–Mirza AEGCL in Kamrup district recorded the highest rainfall of 165.5 mm, followed by Bokakhat (130.5 mm), Guwahati (124.5 mm), and Mariyani AEGCL in Jorhat (122 mm).

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across most parts of Assam on July 20. Eastern Assam districts including Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia are likely to receive the highest rainfall activity, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places in Golaghat and Sivasagar.

According to the CWC, the Dikhow River in Sivasagar district is flowing above the Highest Flood Level (HFL). Four other rivers — Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Burhidihing (Dibrugarh), Disang (Sivasagar), and Dhansiri (Golaghat) — are flowing above the danger level.

The North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) has issued Low to Moderate Flood Alerts for Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat, Chirang, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia districts through its Flood Early Warning System (FLEWS).

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel near inundated roads and riverbanks, and follow official advisories as active monsoonal conditions continue across the state.