The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast overcast skies and significant rainfall activity in Guwahati over the next two to three days, as per an official bulletin issued on Sunday. The city may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms, according to the latest weather update.





The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), citing IMD data, stated that there is a 75% probability of thunderstorms and heavy downpours in isolated areas of the city during this period. The agency has warned that such weather conditions may result in urban flooding, traffic congestion, and an increased risk of localized landslides, especially in vulnerable zones.





City authorities have activated emergency response systems and are closely monitoring the situation to ensure timely interventions if required. “Given the recent incidents of landslides and severe waterlogging caused by intense rainfall, ASDMA urges residents to remain alert and adopt all necessary precautions,” the statement added.





Citizens, particularly daily commuters and long-distance travellers, have been advised to plan their journeys with caution and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.