The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across various regions in India, particularly highlighting the northeastern states. According to recent satellite imagery, convective clouds have been detected, indicating the likelihood of significant precipitation in these areas.

The alert covers Assam and Meghalaya, where intense spells of rain, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds, are anticipated. Additionally, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

IMD scientist Soma Sen has cautioned that heavy rainfall is expected to persist over the next few days in the northeastern states. An orange alert has been issued specifically for Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, indicating the potential for extremely heavy rainfall in these areas.

This forecast comes in the wake of significant rainfall in Delhi, marking the capital's highest June rainfall in 88 years. The city received 228 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour period, prompting heightened vigilance across the country for similar weather patterns.

Officials and residents in the northeast are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as heavy rainfall poses risks of flooding and other weather-related hazards. The IMD continues to monitor the situation closely, providing updates as the weather conditions evolve.